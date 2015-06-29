LONDON, June 29 European equity futures slumped on Monday after Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls as a result of its debt problems, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 futures index was down 6 percent at 0605 GMT. Germany's DAX futures were down 4.9 percent, France's CAC futures fell 5.4 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 2.9 percent.

