LONDON, June 20 European equity index futures climbed higher on Monday, as traders saw the prospect of Britain voting to leave the European Union as abating slightly, helping to lift global stock markets.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all up by more than 3 percent, while futures on Britain's FTSE advanced 2.8 percent.

Britain is due to vote on its European Union membership on June 23. Opinion polls have been split, although bookmakers have given a greater probability towards Britain opting to stay in the EU, rather than leave in a "Brexit" scenario.

Three British opinion polls ahead of the EU membership referendum showed the "Remain" camp recovering some momentum, although the overall picture remained one of an evenly split electorate. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)