LONDON, July 15 European equity futures fell on Friday, while travel stocks may also come under pressure after an attacker killed at least 84 people in the French Riviera city of Nice late on Thursday.

Futures on France's CAC were down 0.4 percent. Britain's FTSE futures fell 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX futures declined 0.4 percent while Euro STOXX 50 futures fell 0.5 percent.

Travel and leisure shares could come into focus after the attack in Nice. The attacker killed at least 84 people and injured scores when he drove a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd watching Bastille Day fireworks, officials said.

Counter-terrorist investigators were seeking to identify the driver, who a local government official said opened fire before police shot him dead. The official said weapons and grenades were found inside the 25-tonne, unmarked truck. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)