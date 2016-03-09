European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
LONDON, March 9 European shares made slight progress in early trading on Wednesday, as stronger banking shares propped up the region's stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday to around its lowest level in a week, edged up by 0.1 percent, as did the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index.
Shares in Credit Agricole rose around 1 percent after the French bank pledged to boost cost savings and synergies by 2019.
Drinks group Heineken also advanced 1.3 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the firm to "buy" from "neutral".
However, Volkswagen shares fell as the German carmaker faced a subpoena from the U.S. Justice Department related to its diesel emissions probe, while Russia also said it would recall some VW models. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.