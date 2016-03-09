* Investors expect more ECB stimulus on Thursday
* Telecom Italia, Mediaset up on M&A prospects
* Credit Agricole rises on cost-cutting plans
* BMW falls after dividend disappointment
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, March 9 European shares rose on
Wednesday helped by gains in Italy's Telecom Italia
and Mediaset on prospects of possible M&A deals with
French rivals.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
0.9 percent on Tuesday to around its lowest level in a week,
rose 0.5 percent at 1,335.4 points, while euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index rose by the same amount.
The FTSEurofirst remains down by around 7 percent since the
start of 2016, with stock markets having been hit by signs of a
slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy, weaker
euro zone data and concerns over Europe's banking sector.
But some investors said sentiment was helped by expectations
of more monetary stimulus measures from the ECB on Thursday.
The ECB is expected to make a 10 basis-point cut to its
deposit rate, taking it deeper into negative territory, while
some type of adjustment of the central bank's 1.5 trillion euro
asset purchase programme is also expected by markets.
Telecom Italia was one of the best-performing stocks in
Europe, rising as much as 5.7 percent after comments by Italian
and French leaders that they wanted to create major companies
that can compete in Europe.
The comments followed remarks by the head of French telecoms
company Orange that he might look into a possible
merger deal with Telecom Italia if its top shareholder Vivendi
invited him to.
Mediaset rose 6.8 percent after sources told Reuters
said the TV company controlled by former Italian prime minister
Silvio Berlusconi was in talks to sell its pay-TV business to
Vivendi. Vivendi was up 1.3 percent and Orange up 1.5 percent.
The bank sector index, which has been the worst
sectoral performer so far this year on concerns ultra low
interest rates could hit lenders' profitability while growth
remains sluggish, edged up 0.2 percent.
Some investors including Edmond de Rothschild AM fund
manager Guillaume Rigeade expected the ECB to unveil pro-bank
measures on Thursday to prevent rate cuts from eating further
into their profitability.
"The ECB has fostered a climate of confidence and has the
means to stop any new banking crisis degenerating into systemic
territory," he said in a note.
Credit Agricole rose 1.2 percent after the French
bank pledged to boost cost savings by 2019, while Italy's Intesa
Sanpaolo and Spain's Bankiter also both rose
by more than 1 percent.
Earlier this week, Anthilia Capital Partners fund manager
Giuseppe Sersale said he saw a 60 percent chance of a new bank
fund scheme being introduced and just a 25 percent chance the
ECB could broaden its asset purchase programme to bank bonds.
German carmaker BMW fell 1.9 percent after its
dividend proposal disappointed investors, outweighing a better
than expected operating profit.
