* Aviva, Hannover Re among top gainers after results
* Lagardere slumps after results
* Miners top sectoral faller
* Expectations of more easing from ECB later
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 10 European shares were little
changed on Thursday, with weaker mining stocks offsetting gains
in insurers such as Aviva and Hannover Re,
while expectations of more stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank also supported equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index < .STOXX50E> both
edged down around 0.1 percent by 1100 GMT.
The ECB is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in
three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs
are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating
ultra-low inflation.
The euro zone's central bank is widely expected to cut its
deposit rate deeper into negative territory and adjust its 1.5
trillion euro asset-buying scheme, hoping to boost prices after
inflation dipped back into negative territory last month.
Prospects of more action from the ECB put the euro
under pressure on currency markets, and this in turn helped
European stocks, since a weaker euro makes European companies'
exports more affordable overseas.
"The weak euro is positive for equities," said Hantec
Markets' analyst Richard Perry.
British insurer Aviva rose 4 percent after posting higher
profits and dividends, while reinsurer Hannover Re also climbed
after it increased its total dividend and its net profit
surpassed the billion-euro mark for the first time.
However, Lagardere shares slumped 10 percent after
results from the media group underwhelmed investors, while
fertiliser group K+S also fell 6.4 percent after it
warned of a significant drop in operating profit this year.
The mining sector index fell 1 percent after copper
prices fell further from a four-month high reached last week.
Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni