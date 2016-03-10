* ECB cuts rates, lifts size of asset purchase progamme
MILAN/LONDON, March 10 European shares rose
sharply on Thursday, extending earlier gains after the European
Central Bank unveiled more stimulus in a bid to boost growth and
inflation in the region.
The ECB unexpectedly cut its main refinancing rate to zero,
and pushed the interest rate on the deposit facility deeper into
negative territory, while lifting the size of its asset purchase
programme by more than expected.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.5
percent by to touch its highest level since Jan. 13, and euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 3.6
percent.
The ECB's decision, the second stimulus cocktail in three
months, put the euro under pressure, and this in turn
helped European stocks, since a weaker euro makes European
companies' exports more affordable overseas.
"The weak euro is positive for equities," said Hantec
Markets' analyst Richard Perry.
Banking sectors stocks and insurers were the
top sectoral gainers after the ECB decision, both gaining more
than 3 percent. Italian lender UniCredit was the top
gainer on the FTSEurofirst with a rise of 11 percent.
British insurer Aviva rose 5 percent after posting
higher profits and dividends, while reinsurer Hannover Re also
climbed after it increased its total dividend and its net profit
surpassed the billion-euro mark for the first time.
However, Lagardere shares slumped 8.5 percent
after results from the media group underwhelmed investors, while
fertiliser group K+S also fell 5.8 percent after it
warned of a significant drop in operating profit this year.
