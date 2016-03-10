* ECB cuts rates, lifts size of asset purchase programme
* Shares turn lower as Draghi says more rate cuts unlikely
* Gains in Italy, Spain banks help sector outperform
* Auto, miners, oil stocks lead sectoral fallers
(Adds details, closing prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, March 10 European shares fell on
Thursday after the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said more rate cuts were unlikely, but bank shares outperformed
on plans for a new round of cheap funding.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.8
percent to 1,311.74 points, having earlier risen by as much as
2.6 percent after the ECB surprised investors with rate cuts and
an expansion of its asset purchase programme.
Weaker oil prices also weighed on equity markets, sending
the oil and gas stocks index down 3.2 percent, while
miners also fell by 3.7 percent as copper prices slid on
worries about Chinese demand.
Anthilia Capital fund manager Giuseppe Sersale said Draghi's
remarks caught investors who were heavily selling the euro by
surprise, sending the common currency jumping against the dollar
and putting pressure on equities.
"However, regardless of the short-term, minute-by-minute
market reaction, we see the stimulus package as very important
... especially the possibility given to banks to tap new
long-term funding at zero or negative rates," he added.
Banking sectors stocks also came off earlier highs
to end down 0.5 percent.
But some lenders like Banco Popular and Bankia of
Spain and Italy's UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo managed to end with gains of between 1.7
percent and 4.6 percent. Traders said the new ECB bank funding
plan should favour banks in the euro zone periphery.
Auto stocks were the top sectoral loser, down 4.1
percent, as the euro rallied to a three week-high against the
dollar on the back of Draghi's comments. The sector is
traditionally sensitive to swings in the euro due its heavy
export component.
British insurer Aviva rose 1.3 percent after posting
higher profits and dividends. Reinsurer Hannover Re
climbed 1 percent after it increased its total dividend and its
net profit surpassed the billion-euro mark for the first time.
However, Lagardere shares slumped 13 percent after
results from the media group underwhelmed investors, while
fertiliser group K+S fell 10.4 percent after it
warned of a significant drop in operating profit this year.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Gareth Jones)