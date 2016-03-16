* Firmer oil prices lift shares of energy companies
* Brenntag rises after forecasting more growth
* Bilfinger slumps after scrapping dividend
* Deutsche Bank, UBS lead declines among banks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, March 16 European stocks gave up
earlier gains on Wednesday after a report showed U.S. inflation
rose more than expected last month, with a rise in the shares of
energy and auto companies limiting the fall.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4
percent to 1,336 points at 1315 GMT. The euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index dropped by 0.5 percent.
Underlying inflation in the United States rose more in
February than expected, data showed on Wednesday, bolstering the
case for higher interest rates a few hours before the Federal
Reserve's announces its policy decision.
"It is unlikely that we'll get a move tonight, but I am
definitely looking for a hawkish lean from the Fed with
supportive data like CPI at 2.2 percent," said John Hardy, head
of Saxo Bank's forex strategy. "There is two-way risk tonight
and there could be a lot of volatility in and around the
decision."
The U.S. central bank, which raised rates in December for
the first time in nearly a decade, sounded a cautious note at
its last policy meeting in January, amid a sell-off on financial
markets, weaker oil prices and falling inflation expectations.
The Fed's latest policy statement, due at 1800 GMT along
with updated economic projections, will show how comfortable
policymakers are with the gradual rate increases they projected
late last year.
Shares in oil companies such as BP and Eni
advanced as oil prices climbed. Tullow Oil got a further
boost from a Kenya oil discovery .
Banks fell the most, dropping 1.9 percent. Deutsche
Bank and UBS both lost ground after downbeat
comments from their chief executives .
Deutsche Boerse shares rose 0.7 percent after more
details of its proposed merger with the London Stock Exchange
were announced.
Chemicals distributor Brenntag surged 7.3 percent
after the company forecast more growth in 2016. Engineering
services group Bilfinger slumped after scrapping its
dividend.
Auto stocks gained the most, rising 1.5 percent.
UBS strategists advocated selling into market rallies to
cash in some profits, given the threat of of a China-led global
economic slowdown.
