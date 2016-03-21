European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
LONDON, March 21 European shares fell on Monday, as a decline in the share prices of major mining stocks and in French supermarket operator Casino weighed on the region's stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were both down by 0.7 percent.
Mining and steel stocks such as ArcelorMittal and Glencore fell as metals prices weakened.
Shares in Casino also fell after Standard & Poor's cut its rating on the company.
However, Bayer's shares rose after people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Monsanto, the world's largest seed producer, had approached Bayer to express interest in its crop science unit, including a potential acquisition worth more than $30 billion. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.