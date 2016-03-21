* Mining, energy stocks lead sectoral decliners
* Telecom Italia rises after CEO steps down
* Bayer up on possible Monsanto interest for Bayer unit
* JP Morgan cuts euro zone equities to "neutral"
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, March 21 European shares closed
lower on Monday, with weaker commodity stocks more than
offsetting gains in Bayer and Telecom Italia
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.25
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down by 0.36 percent.
Telecom Italia rose 3.1 percent, among the top gainers on
the FTSEurofirst, after the company confirmed its CEO was
stepping down in a move seen as a sign of the growing influence
of top shareholder Vivendi.
Italian broker ICBPI said the resignation could fuel
speculation about new cost-cutting at the Italian phone group.
Bayer's shares rose 3.3 percent after people
familiar with the matter told Reuters that Monsanto, the
world's largest seed producer, had approached Bayer to express
interest in its crop science unit, including a potential
acquisition worth more than $30 billion.
Mining and steel stocks such as ArcelorMittal and
Glencore fell as metals prices steadied after reaching
a four-month high in the previous session.
Softer oil prices also weighed on the shares of energy
companies, while Tullow Oil was impacted by a
downgrade from investment bank Jefferies.
Shares in Italy's Banco Popolare rose 5.9 percent
after its CEO said the bank and its rival Popolare di Milano
were getting closer to meeting the conditions set by
the European Central Bank for clearing a possible merger.
Popolare di Milano rose more than 3 percent.
Some strategists remained cautious on the outlook for
European stocks.
JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded euro zone equities to
"neutral" from "overweight", citing headwinds on the region's
stock markets from a weakening in the U.S dollar.
"We reiterate our recent downgrade of Japan, and also
downgrade Eurozone, from overweight to neutral. The region is
still a crowded 'long', valuations are uninspiring, Euro is a
headwind and ECB (European Central Bank) action is behind us,"
said JP Morgan strategist Mislav Matejka.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index remains down by around 7 percent
since the start of 2016.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt and Gareth Jones)