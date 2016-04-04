* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1 pct
* European telecom shares under pressure
* Orange, Bouygues slump after deal failure
* Utilities, healthcare stocks lead gainers
(Emea-mpg(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European
and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon
(see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in
development. Adds details, updates prices))
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 4 European shares bounced back
from one month lows on Monday, led higher by gains in defensive
stocks, but telecoms fell after talks between Orange and
Bouygues on creating a dominant French operator collapsed.
Shares in French group Bouygues slumped almost 15
percent to 30 euros and were heading for their worst day in 17
years.
The STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index was
down 0.3 percent after hitting a one-month low following the
failure on Friday of the proposed 10 billion euro cash-and-share
deal.
Orange was down 4.2 percent. Other French telecom
firms also dropped sharply, with Iliad, SFR
and Altice all down by more than 14 percent.
The proposed tie-up was widely seen as a make-or-break
chance to reduce the number of telecoms groups to three from
four in France and prop up profits, which have been depressed
since the arrival of low-cost operator Iliad.
Berenberg downgraded Bouygues to "sell" and cut its target
price for the stock to 30 euros from 40 euros.
"We believe that this was one of the last chances for
consolidation within the French telecoms market. France will
remain a competitive four-player market, with a high capex
burden as the market moves to fibre," Berenberg analysts said.
Choppy market conditions prompted investors to buy defensive
stocks, with the European utilities index gaining 1.3
percent and the healthcare index up 1.5 percent.
German utility RWE rose 3.6 percent, helped by an
upgrade by Societe Generale to "buy" from "hold".
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.89
percent by 0957 GMT after falling 1.5 percent to a one-month low
in the previous session. The index is down about 7 percent this
year.
However, a Reuters poll predicted on Friday that European
shares will rise 8 percent from present levels to the end of
2016, with the European Central Bank's supportive monetary
policy and the region's improving economic outlook seen helping
riskier assets.
The poll also showed that Britain's benchmark equity index
will not make much, if any, progress for the rest of 2016, due
to uncertainty over the country's vote on European Union
membership and fears of a global slowdown.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)