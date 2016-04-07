(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

MILAN, April 7 European shares were slightly higher in early deals on Thursday led by gains in mining and healthcare stocks, but gains were capped by some stocks such as Daimler going ex-dividend.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.17 percent by 0722 GMT after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Healthcare stocks, up 0.9 percent, were the top sectoral gainers for a second session after the termination of the mega Pfizer/Allergan merger deal fuelled talk of other consolidation activity in the sector.

Miners were also up by 0.7 percent.

Wirecard rose 3 percent after the German payments processor reported a rise in full-year profits and proposed lifting its dividend.

German carmaker Daimler fell more than 3 percent. Among other stocks going ex dividend were Skanska and Pearson which fell 5.2 percent and 6.3 percent respectively.

