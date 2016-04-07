* FTSEurofirst up 0.3 percent
* Healthcare stocks top gainers for a second day
* Daimler, Skanska, Pearson go ex-div, shares among top
losers
(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development) Adds details)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, April 7 European shares were slightly
higher on Thursday with gains in healthcare and oil stocks only
in part offset by some stocks such as Daimler going ex-dividend.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3
percent by 0819 GMT, adding to gains seen on Wednesday when the
region's markets rebounded from six week lows hit earlier in the
week after weak economic data.
Despite the slight gains, sentiment remained fragile.
"What markets really would need are more positive global
economic data ... indicating a pick up in economic activity
especially in the Eurozone and the US," City of London Markets
trader Markus Huber said in a note.
In its annual report on Thursday, European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said the future of the global economy
remains uncertain and there are questions about Europe's ability
to weather new shocks.
Healthcare stocks were the top sectoral gainers for
a second session with a rise of 1.2 percent after the
termination of the mega Pfizer/Allergan merger deal fuelled talk
of other consolidation activity in the sector.
Shire rose 1 percent after the UK drugmaker said it
expected its deal to buy American drugmaker Baxalta to
proceed as expected, while eslewhere in the sector Roche
gained 1 percent and Astrazeneca rose more than 2
percent.
Oil sector stocks rose 1.1 percent as crude futures
rose on a raft of supportive indicators on Thursday, although
some traders warned that physical supply and demand fundamentals
did not warrant a strong price recovery at this stage.
German carmaker Daimler fell more than 3 percent.
Among other companies going ex dividend were Skanska
which fell 6.9 percent, making the stock the biggest
faller on the FTSEurofirst, and Pearson which slipped
5.5 percent.
Wirecard rose 3 percent after the German payments
processor reported a rise in full-year profits and proposed
lifting its dividend, but volumes remained low.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.