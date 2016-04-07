* FTSEurofirst index edges lower by midday
* Healthcare stocks top gainers for a second day
* Daimler, Skanska, Pearson go ex-dividend
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, April 7 European equities edged lower by
midday on Thursday, as gains in healthcare shares were eclipsed
by some weaker stocks such as Daimler that traded
without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts.
German carmaker Daimler fell more than 4 percent as its
shares went ex-dividend. Among other companies losing the right
to the next payout were Skanska, which fell 7 percent,
making the stock the biggest faller on the FTSEurofirst, and
Pearson, which slipped 5 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.27
percent by 1100 GMT, with investors reluctant to place strong
bets. It was on track for its fourth straight week of losses.
"What markets really would need are more positive global
economic data ... indicating a pick-up in economic activity,
especially in the Eurozone and the U.S.," City of London Markets
trader Markus Huber said.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in the
central bank's annual report on Thursday that the future of the
global economy remained uncertain and there were questions about
Europe's ability to weather new shocks.
Healthcare stocks were the top gainers for a second session,
with the sector index rising 0.9 percent after the
termination of the Pfizer-Allergan merger deal fueled talk of
other consolidation activity in the sector.
Shire rose 1 percent after saying it expected its
deal to buy American drugmaker Baxalta to proceed as
expected, while elsewhere in the sector Roche also
gained 1 percent and Astrazeneca advanced 1.4 percent.
Shares in STMicroelectronics gained 5.5 percent,
the top gainer in the STOXX Europe 600 index, with some
brokers linking the surge to the strong earnings update from its
client Samsung, with the South Korean group flagging a 10
percent jump in quarterly profit.
The European technology index, up 0.3 percent, was
the second-biggest sectoral gainer, with chipmakers ARM Holdings
and ASML Holding gaining 1.9 percent and 1.4
percent respectively.
Wirecard rose 1 percent after the German payments
processor reported a rise in full-year profit and proposed
lifting its dividend.
