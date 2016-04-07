* FTSEurofirst index falls 0.7 percent
* Banks feature among top decliners
* Healthcare stocks top gainers for a second day
* Daimler, Skanska, Pearson go ex-dividend
(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development) (Adds details)
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, April 7 European equities fell on
Thursday, as gains in healthcare shares were eclipsed by weaker
banks and a fall in stocks like Skanska that traded
without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts.
European banks fell 2 percent amid talk of more
layoffs and cutbacks planned by Europe's major lenders as they
struggle with zero rates. European Central Bank's willingness to
ease monetary policy further, according to three top officials
including its president, also soured sentiment.
German carmaker Daimler fell 4.8 percent as its shares went
ex-dividend. Among other companies losing the right to the next
payout were Skanska, which fell 8 percent, making the stock the
biggest faller on the FTSEurofirst, and Pearson, which
slipped 5.2 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7
percent by 1414 GMT, with investors reluctant to place strong
bets. It was on track for its fourth straight week of losses.
"What markets really would need are more positive global
economic data ... indicating a pick-up in economic activity,
especially in the euro zone and the U.S.," City of London
Markets trader Markus Huber said.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in the
central bank's annual report on Thursday that the future of the
global economy remained uncertain and there were questions about
Europe's ability to weather new shocks.
Healthcare stocks were the top gainers for a second session,
with the sector index rising 0.8 percent after the
termination of the Pfizer-Allergan merger deal fueled talk of
other consolidation activity in the sector.
Shire rose 1 percent after saying it expected its
deal to buy American drugmaker Baxalta to proceed as
expected, while elsewhere in the sector Roche also
gained 0.7 percent and Astrazeneca advanced 1.2 percent.
Shares in STMicroelectronics gained 4 percent, the
top gainer in the STOXX Europe 600 index, with some
brokers linking the surge to the strong earnings update from its
client Samsung, with the South Korean group flagging a 10
percent jump in quarterly profit.
Other chipmakers also gained, with ARM Holdings and
ASML Holding rising 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent
respectively.
Randgold Resources rose 3.5 percent to 6,595 pence,
the top gainer in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, as
gold prices jumped on a weaker dollar. The stock was also helped
by a move by Credit Suisse to raise its target price for the
stock to 6,700 pence from 6,400.
Today's European research round-up:
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor, EMEA.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)