By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 7 European equities ended
lower on Thursday, with financial shares losing ground and
stocks like Skanska and Daimler slumping
after trading without the attraction of their latest dividend
payouts.
European banks fell 2.2 percent amid talk of more
lay-offs and cutbacks planned by Europe's major lenders as they
struggle with zero rates. European Central Bank's willingness to
ease monetary policy further, according to three top officials
including its president, also soured sentiment.
Italian banks Unicredit, BMPS, Banco
Popolare and UBI Banca fell 5.9 to 8.1
percent, with the country's benchmark FTSE MIB index
hitting a one-month low and closing 2.5 percent lower.
"If bank stocks are a leading indicator then broader markets
are in for a large pullback," said Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC
Markets.
German carmaker Daimler fell 4.8 percent, dragging the
sector index down to end 2.5 percent weaker. Among other
companies losing the right to the next payout were Skanska,
which fell 8.7 percent, making the stock the biggest faller on
the FTSEurofirst, and Pearson, which slipped 5 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.8 percent
lower after hitting a one-month low earlier in the session. The
index, down 10 percent so far this year, remained on track for
its fourth straight week of losses.
"What markets really would need are more positive global
economic data ... indicating a pick-up in economic activity,
especially in the euro zone and the U.S.," City of London
Markets trader Markus Huber said.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in the
central bank's annual report on Thursday that the future of the
global economy remained uncertain and there were questions about
Europe's ability to weather new shocks.
Healthcare stocks advanced for a second session, with the
sector index rising 0.5 percent after the termination of
the Pfizer-Allergan merger deal fueled talk of other
consolidation activity in the sector.
Shire rose 0.8 percent after saying it expected its
deal to buy American drugmaker Baxalta to proceed as
expected, while elsewhere in the sector Roche also
gained 0.7 percent and Astrazeneca advanced 1.2 percent.
STMicroelectronics gained 4.3 percent, the top
gainer in the STOXX Europe 600 index, with some brokers
linking the surge to the strong earnings update from its client
Samsung, with the South Korean group flagging a 10 percent jump
in quarterly profit.
Other chipmakers also gained, with ARM Holdings and
ASML Holding rising 1.3 percent and 0.5 percent
respectively.
Randgold Resources rose 3.2 percent to 6,595 pence,
the top gainer in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, as
gold prices jumped on a weaker dollar. The stock was also helped
by a move by Credit Suisse to raise its target price for the
stock to 6,700 pence from 6,400.
