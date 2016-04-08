LONDON, April 8 European equities rose in early
trading on Friday as firmer prices of metals and crude oil
boosted resource-related stocks, although a pan-European index
was on track for its fourth straight week of losses.
The STOXX Europe Basic Resources and the Oil and Gas
indexes rose 1.2 percent and 1 percent respectively, the
top two sectoral gainers, after oil gained on expectations of
increased fuel demand following firm economic indicators from
the United States and Germany. Metals prices were also firmer.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.6
percent higher by 0712 GMT after closing 0.8 percent lower in
the previous session, when the index slipped to a one-month low.
It is down about 10 percent this year and remained on track for
its fourth straight week of losses.
On the macroeconomic front, German exports bounced back,
rising more than expected in February, in a sign that foreign
demand for goods from Europe's biggest economy is picking up
again.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)