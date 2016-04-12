(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). Adds details, updates prices)
* Pan-European index up 0.3 percent
* Disappointing LVMH update weighs on sector after
* Miners lead gainers on firmer copper prices
* Italian banks rise but rally loses momentum
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 12 European shares edged higher on
Tuesday, helped by gains among miners and banking stocks, but
luxury good companies were among the worst performers after a
disappointing update at LVMH.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were up
0.3 percent and 0.5 percent respectively by 0954 GMT.
LVMH fell 2 percent after the luxury goods
industry leader posted first-quarter sales below forecasts as
tourist shopping in key markets such as France and Hong Kong
remained low.
The update dragged down the shares of its rivals, with
Burberry down 2.2 percent and Kering down 1
percent.
The mining sector index rose 2.3 percent, making it
the top sectoral gainer, supported by steady copper prices and
encouraging economic signals from China.
Banking stocks rose 1.4 percent with the Italian
lenders up for a third straight session following a
state-orchestrated deal to create a fund to shore up weaker
banks.
However the rally in Italian banks appeared to lose steam as
some investors expressed scepticism over the plan.
"The problem with the Italian bank fund is that it is not
big enough and it risks compromising the banks that are already
in a much better shape," said Francois Savary, chief investment
officer at Geneva-based investment and consultancy firm Prime
Partners.
The FTSEurofirst has fallen nearly 10 percent since the
start of 2016 as concerns about a China-led global economic
slowdown weigh on world stock markets.
But strategists at HSBC kept an "overweight" position on
continental European equities.
"We continue to argue that Europe offers the best earnings
story globally, although it has been disappointing so far, with
the market being hurt by global growth concerns. We see a robust
business cycle, policy support, and investor under-ownership,"
they wrote in a note.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by John
Stonestreet)