* Pan-European index little changed
* Miners lead gainers on firmer copper prices
* Italy undeperforms as banks turn lower
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 12 European shares steadied
in choppy trade on Tuesday, with gains among mining companies
offset by weakness among Italian banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were 0.08
percent higher and 0.01 percent lower respectively by 1437 GMT.
The Italian banking index fell more than 4
percent, reversing initial gains after two straight session of
gains as investors questioned the state-orchestrated deal to
create a fund to shore up weaker banks.
"The problem with the Italian bank fund is that it is not
big enough and it risks compromising the banks that are already
in a much better shape," said Francois Savary, chief investment
officer at Geneva-based investment and consultancy firm Prime
Partners.
The loss in Italian banks weighed on the Italian blue chip
index which underperformed the rest of Europe with a
loss of 2.4 percent.
LVMH underperformed after the luxury goods
industry leader posted first-quarter sales below forecasts as
tourist shopping in key markets such as France and Hong Kong
remained low. The stock was last up 0.1 percent.
The mining sector index rose 2.3 percent, making it
the top sectoral gainer, supported by steady copper prices and
encouraging economic signals from China.
The FTSEurofirst has fallen nearly 10 percent since the
start of 2016 as concerns about a China-led global economic
slowdown weigh on world stock markets.
