* Pan-European index ends up 0.6 pct
* Miners lead gainers on firmer copper prices
* Italy underperforms as banks turn lower
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 12 European shares rose on
Tuesday at the end of a choppy session, helped by gains among
mining companies, but Italy underperformed as its banks snapped
a two-day winning streak.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both rose
around 0.6 percent.
The Italian banking index fell 3.7 percent,
reversing initial gains as investors questioned the
effectiveness of a state-orchestrated deal to create a fund to
shore up weaker lenders.
"The problem with the Italian bank fund is that it is not
big enough and it risks compromising the banks that are already
in a much better shape," said Francois Savary, chief investment
officer at investment and consultancy firm Prime Partners.
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, the
country's two biggest banks, fell 5.2 and 4.2 percent
respectively, sending the Milan blue chip index down
1.6 percent.
The two lenders are to contribute 1 billion euros each to
the fund, according to a source cited by Reuters.
Luxury goods industry leader LVMH rose 1.5
percent, reversing initial losses triggered by first-quarter
sales below forecasts.
The mining sector index rose 3.2 percent, making it
the top sectoral gainer, supported by steady copper prices and
encouraging economic signals from China.
The FTSEurofirst has fallen nearly 10 percent since the
start of 2016 as concerns about a China-led global economic
slowdown weigh on world stock markets.
But strategists at HSBC kept an "overweight" position on
continental European equities.
"We continue to argue that Europe offers the best earnings
story globally, although it has been disappointing so far, with
the market being hurt by global growth concerns. We see a robust
business cycle, policy support, and investor under-ownership,"
they wrote in a note.
