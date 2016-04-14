(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.3 percent
* Nestle gains as sales growth beats expectations
* Burberry slumps after second-half sales fall
* Ferrovial top gainer after Exane upgrade
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 14 European shares inched
higher on Thursday at the end of a choppy day, with food company
Nestle gaining after an encouraging earnings update and
Ferrovial leading the advance on a broker's upgrade.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen 2.6 percent to its highest level since March 14 in the
previous session, ended up 0.3 percent without making a fresh
closing high.
The FTSEurofirst remains down around 6 percent since the
start of 2016, as concerns about a China-led economic slowdown
hit world stock markets and commodity prices.
But oil prices rose slightly on Thursday after the
International Energy Agency said a decline in oil output in the
United States was speeding up.
That helped shares in oil companies such as Total
and Royal Dutch Shell turn higher and trade last up 0.6
percent and 0.9 percent respectively.
Nestle rose 2 percent as the food group confirmed
its full-year outlook after first-quarter underlying sales
growth beat expectations.
"Nestle has printed a decent number and consensus should
nudge up. Given the disappointments of the last couple of
quarters, this is extremely encouraging," Kepler Cheuvreux
analyst Jon Cox said in an emailed comment.
Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial rose 3.8
percent, the biggest gain on the FTSEurofirst, after Exane BNP
Paribas upgraded the stock to to outperform from underperform.
Burberry slumped 3.6 percent after the British
luxury goods group reported second-half sales had
declined.
"Near term, Burberry has high exposure to weakest areas of
luxury demand: 38 percent of global sales to Chinese customers
versus 30 percent industry average, 27 percent sales exposure to
U.S.," Liberum said, keeping a "sell" rating on the stock.
