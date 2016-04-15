(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst index falls 0.28 pct
* Faurecia leads automobile stocks lower
* Carrefour gains after sales update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 15 European shares edged lower on
Friday, with French car parts maker Faurecia leading
automakers down, although the pan-European index stayed on
track for its best weekly performance since mid-February.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles and Parts index
fell 1.1 percent, the top sectoral decliner, as Faurecia shares
fell nearly 5 percent after the company said that its quarterly
sales in China were down 2 percent.
Barclays analysts said that Faurecia's revenues were below
consensus due to lower sales of components used in catalytic
converters for exhaust systems and higher negative foreign
exchange impact.
"(The) other disappointing bit of the release was the
absence of any sales guidance," they said, adding that there was
a lack of clarity beyond the second quarter.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.28 percent, but
was still up 3.4 percent so far this week and stayed on track
for its best week since mid-February.
The index closed 0.3 percent higher in the previous session
after surging 2.6 percent on Wednesday to its highest level
since March 14. It remains down around 6 percent since the start
of 2016, as concerns about a China-led economic slowdown hit
world stock markets and commodity prices.
"Overall sentiment remains positive, however yesterday's
trading action is clearly pointing towards a slowdown in
momentum," said Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets.
"In light of stocks being overbought in the short term,
markets taking a breather and entering a consolidation pattern
would certainly be in order and actually by many considered as
healthy and necessary. In order for traders to up their risk
exposure further, more good news besides China will be needed."
Latest data showed China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the
first quarter from a year earlier, meeting expectations and
providing additional evidence that a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy may be bottoming out.
On the positive side, Carrefour rose 3.9 percent
after saying that sales rose in its key European markets of
Spain and Italy and in Brazil in the first quarter, offsetting a
lacklustre performance in France.
French state-controlled utility EDF gained 3.3
percent after French daily Le Figaro reported the company
planned to cut its costs by a further 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) and make more job cuts. EDF declined to comment.
(Editing by Keith Weir)