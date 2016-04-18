(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

* FTSEurofirst 300 down more than 1 percent

* Oil stocks lead market lower, Reckitt rises

MILAN, April 18 European shares fell in early trading on Monday, with oil stocks leading the market lower as crude prices tumbled after a meeting by major exporters in Doha collapsed without a deal to freeze output.

The STOXX Europe Oil and Gas index fell 3.4 percent, making it the top sectoral loser with shares in Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Eni all down by more than 3 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.2 percent by 0710 GMT.

But Reckitt Benckiser rose around 1 percent, topping gainers on the FTSEurofirst, after it reported slightly better than expected quarterly sales and affirmed its full-year forecast.

Today's European research round-up

ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service, Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.

If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)