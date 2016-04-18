* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 percent
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, April 18 European shares fell on Monday,
with oil stocks leading the market lower as crude prices tumbled
after a meeting by major exporters in Doha collapsed without a
deal to freeze output.
The STOXX Europe Oil and Gas index slid 2.2 percent,
making it the top sectoral loser. Shares in Royal Dutch Shell
, Total and Eni were all down by
between 2 percent and 2.7 percent.
A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers
fell apart on Sunday after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join
in despite calls on Riyadh to save the agreement and help prop
up crude prices.
"The effects of the Doha talks failure on oil prices and
(most of all) on other asset classes are going to be the main
focus of today's session," Alessandro Balsotti, portfolio
manager at JCI Capital Limited, said in a note.
Mining sector stock slipped 1.3 percent as copper
prices were weighed down by the plunge in crude oil prices
following the oil deal failure.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.6
percent by 0811 GMT to hit its lowest intraday level since
Wednesday, while the Euro STOXX 50 was down 0.8
percent.
Chipmakers such as ARM Holdings and Dialog
Semiconductor tumbled with traders linking the drop to
a report in the Nikkei business daily saying that tech giant
Apple will continue its reduced production of iPhones in light
of sluggish sales..
But Reckitt Benckiser rose around 1 percent, topping
gainers on the FTSEurofirst, after it reported slightly better
than expected quarterly sales and affirmed its full-year
forecast.
Travel and leisure stocks rose 0.7 percent, helped
by the fall in crude prices. Travel operator TUI was the leading
gainer in the industry and was last up 2.3 percent after
Berenberg upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Mark
Heinrich)