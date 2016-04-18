* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 percent
* TUI leads travel stocks higher after upgrade
* Reckitt rises after earnings update
* Caixabank falls after launching bid for Banco BPI
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, April 18 European shares fell on
Monday, with oil stocks leading the market lower as crude prices
tumbled after a meeting by major exporters in Doha collapsed
without a deal to freeze output.
The STOXX Europe Oil and Gas index slipped 1.4
percent, making it the top sectoral loser. Shares in Royal Dutch
Shell, Total and Eni were all down
nearly 2 percent.
A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers
fell apart on Sunday after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join
in despite calls on Riyadh to save the agreement and help prop
up crude prices.
"The effects of the Doha talks failure on oil prices and
(most of all) on other asset classes are going to be the main
focus of today's session," Alessandro Balsotti, portfolio
manager at JCI Capital Limited, said in a note.
Mining sector stocks edged 0.4 percent lower as
copper prices were weighed down by the plunge in crude oil
prices following the oil deal failure.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3
percent, touching its lowest intraday level since Wednesday, and
the Euro STOXX 50 was also down 0.3 percent.
However, markets rose off their lows, aided by stocks that
benefit from a low oil price.
Travel and leisure stocks rose 0.8 percent, helped
by the fall in crude prices as oil is a major input cost for
airlines and tour operators.
Travel operator TUI was the leading gainer in the
sector and on the FTSEurofirst 300. It was last up 3.8 percent
after Berenberg upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
"TUI continues to deliver a superior performance within its
tour operation business. This is reflected in a stronger
top-line evolution and also it has had a superior cash
generation for shareholders," analysts at Berenberg said in a
note.
Also among top risers was Reckitt Benckiser, which
rose around 1.5 percent after it reported slightly better than
expected quarterly sales and affirmed its full-year forecast.
Spain's Caixabank tumbled 4.2 percent, the top
individual faller on the FTSEurofirst 300, after it said it was
making a fresh takeover offer worth around $1 billion for the 56
percent of Portuguese lender Banco BPI that it does
not already own.
Chipmakers such as ARM Holdings and Dialog
Semiconductor fell around 3 percent. Traders linked
the drop to a report in the Nikkei business daily saying that
tech giant Apple will continue its reduced production of iPhones
in light of sluggish sales..
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Mark
Heinrich)