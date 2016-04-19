(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 19 European shares rose to
three-month highs on Tuesday, with a rally in
commodities-related stocks and encouraging updates from
companies such as French cosmetics firm L'Oreal and
advertising group Publicis.
L'Oreal rose 4.9 percent as it pledged to outperform the
market in 2016 and confirmed its ambition to achieve another
year of sales and profit growth after first-quarter sales rose
more than expected.
At 1435 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 1.4 percent at 1,374.3 points after touching
1,376.06, its highest level since Jan. 7.
The European basic resources index rose 3.5 percent
to its highest since November, with sentiment improving after
Rio Tinto reported an 11 percent rise in first quarter
iron ore shipments.
There was also a slew of supportive economic signals from
China, the world's top metals consumer. China's leaders now
sound more confident that the world's second-largest economy has
arrested a slide in growth to quarter-century lows.
"The possibility that China is stabilising is reassuring
markets after a torrid first couple of months at the beginning
of the year," said Lorne Baring, managing director at B Capital
Wealth Management in Geneva.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore and Rio
Tinto rose 2 to 5.3 percent.
The oil and gas index also advanced, rising 1.6
percent, as oil prices rose after a strike in Kuwait cut its
output almost in half.
Swedish investment firm Kinnevik rose 4.5
percent. The company proposed a SEK 5 billion ($616.52
million)extraordinary cash distribution to shareholders
.
Advertising group Publicis gained 5.7 percent. It
reported higher first-quarter revenue, helped by accounts won at
the end of last year and growth at digital business Sapient
.
Danone rose more than 3 percent. The world's
largest yoghurt maker reported stronger than expected
first-quarter sales.
Auto stocks rose 2.5 percent, making them the second
biggest sectoral gainer. Parts maker Faurecia leading
the advance after positive guidance.
