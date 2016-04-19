(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Pan-European index ends at highest since Jan. 6
* L'Oreal, Publicis, Roche rise after positive updates
* Miners hit highest since November
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 19 European shares rose to
three-month highs on Tuesday, helped by a rally in
commodities-related stocks and encouraging trading updates from
French cosmetics firm L'Oreal and advertising group
Publicis.
L'Oreal rose 5 percent as it said it would outperform the
market in 2016 and forecast another year of sales and profit
growth after first-quarter sales rose more than expected
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.5
percent to its highest closing level since Jan. 6.
The European basic resources index rose 4.6 percent
to its highest since early November, with sentiment improving
after Rio Tinto reported an 11 percent rise in first
quarter iron ore shipments.
There were also supportive economic signals from China, the
world's top metals consumer..
"The possibility that China is stabilising is reassuring
markets after a torrid couple of months at the beginning of the
year," said Lorne Baring, managing director at B Capital Wealth
Management in Geneva.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore and Rio
Tinto rose 2.8 to 8.5 percent.
The oil and gas index also advanced, rising 1.9
percent, as oil prices rose after a strike in Kuwait cut its
output almost in half.
Swedish investment firm Kinnevik rose 5.1
percent. The company proposed a SEK 5 billion ($617
million)extraordinary cash distribution to shareholders
.
Advertising group Publicis gained 6.7 percent. It
reported higher first-quarter revenue, helped by accounts won at
the end of last year and growth at digital business Sapient
.
Shares in Swiss drugmaker Roche rose 2 percent. It
reiterated its full-year targets after quarterly sales growth
beat analyst expectations.
Auto stocks rose 2.9 percent, making them the second
biggest sectoral gainer. Parts maker Faurecia led the
advance after positive guidance.
($1 = 8.1101 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Larry King and John Stonestreet)