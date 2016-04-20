(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.3 percent
* Cheaper oil pulls down market
* ARM Holdings gains after results
* Volkswagen leads FTSEurofirst gainers
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, April 20 European shares retreated
from three-month highs on Wednesday as oil prices fell, but the
losses were limited by some solid earning updates, including
those of UK chip maker ARM.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent by 0952 GMT after rising 1.5 percent the day before,
when it reached its highest since early January.
Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after Kuwaiti oil workers
ended a three-day strike that had cut the nation's crude output
by around half. Sharp losses on Chinese markets also led
to some profit-taking after the recent gains.
"There is probably room for a short-term correction ...
following the lead from losses in China and in oil prices," said
Alessandro Balsotti, portfolio manager at JCI Capital in London.
The European healthcare stocks index fell around 1
percent, the biggest loss for a sector, after a rally in the
past two days. The personal and household goods stocks index
was down 0.8 percent, the next-biggest loss.
ARM Holdings gained 2.8 percent after reporting a 14
percent rise in first-quarter profit, outperforming a weak
semiconductor market, as its most advanced chips were used in an
increasing number of smartphones.
Shares in several companies reacted sharply on Wednesday
after their announcing quarterly results. About 4 percent of the
companies in the STOXX Europe 600 index have reported
earnings, of which 60 percent have met or beaten analyst
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Power grids maker ABB and telecoms operator Telia
also rose following earning updates
.
Volkswagen rose more than 5 percent, leading the
gains on the FTSEurofirst, on optimism it can offer U.S.
authorities an acceptable resolution of its
emissions-test-rigging case.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Editing by Larry King)