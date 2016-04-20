(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSEurofirst 300 index little changed
* Cheaper oil pulls down market
* Accor, ARM gain after results, but ASML falls
* Volkswagen leads FTSEurofirst gainers
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, April 20 European shares steadied
around three-month highs on Wednesday as a fall in crude oil
prices was offset by some solid earning updates and gains among
banking stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.07
percent by 1404 GMT after rising 1.5 percent the day before,
when it reached its highest since early January.
Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after Kuwaiti oil workers
ended a three-day strike that had cut the nation's crude output
by around half. Sharp losses on Chinese markets also led
to some profit-taking after the recent gains.
"There is probably room for a short-term correction ...
following the lead from losses in China and in oil prices," said
Alessandro Balsotti, portfolio manager at JCI Capital in London.
But some solid updates, including those of Europe's largest
hotel group Accor, helped offset the falls.
Accor rose 3.8 percent after the company posted
higher underlying sales late on Tuesday, as robust demand for
hotel rooms in most markets overcame a weaker performance in
France and in recession-hit Brazil.
Shares in several companies reacted sharply on Wednesday
after their announcing quarterly results. About 4 percent of the
companies in the STOXX Europe 600 index have reported
earnings, of which 60 percent have met or beaten analyst
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Chip maker ARM Holdings, power grids maker ABB
, telecoms operator Telia rose following
earning updates. .
But ASML fell 2.6 percent after figures on new
orders came in weaker than expected.
Banks rose 2 percent, leading the sectoral gainers.
Shares in Deutsche Bank, UniCredit and
Santander all rose by 3.2 and 4.3 percent.
Volkswagen rose more than 7 percent, leading the
gains on the FTSEurofirst, on optimism it can offer U.S.
authorities an acceptable resolution of its
emissions-test-rigging case.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)