LONDON, April 25 European shares edged higher on Monday, consolidating gains from a strong week which saw a top index touch a 3-month high, with some encouraging earnings reports helping to support the market.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,373.16 points, and was just 0.9 percent off from last Thursday's peak, which was its highest level since January.

The index ended up 1.6 percent for the week, a second straight weekly gain.

German plastics and chemicals company Covestro rose 2.5 percent after its results. It said that its adjusted core earnings gained 22 percent in the first quarter, as it benefited from cheaper raw materials. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)