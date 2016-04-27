(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 edges up in choppy trade
* Greek stock market down almost 4 pct
* Neste slumps after slide in earnings
* Adidas rises after hiking guidance
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 27 European shares were little
changed on Wednesday amid a mixed set of corporate earnings,
while the Greek market underperformed after euro zone officials
delayed a meeting on the country's bailout.
Greece's benchmark ATG equity index fell 3.7 percent,
making it the worst-performing market in the region.
The Athens market fell after the Eurogroup said late on
Tuesday that euro zone finance ministers would not meet on
Thursday and needed more time to discuss two sets of Greek
reforms that would unlock new loans.
The broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index,
which hit a three-month high last week, was up 0.1 percent by
1013 GMT.
"We've had a good run-up in the last couple of weeks, but I
think we're still in a bear market. My overall roadmap from here
is down," said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund manager at
Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management.
Shares in state-controlled Finnish refiner Neste
slumped 8.2 percent after Neste reported a bigger-than-expected
fall in first-quarter earnings.
Technology stock AMS also lost ground after Apple
posted its first-ever decline in iPhone sales and its first
revenue drop in 13 years.
On the positive side, German sportswear group Adidas
surged 7 percent after hiking its guidance for 2016
as it reported a 35 percent jump in first-quarter operating
profit.
Barclays was flat after it reported a slump in
profits, even though some traders pointed to a relatively strong
performance at the bank's UK division as helping to boost the
shares.
