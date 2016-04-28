* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.3 percent
* BBVA, Airbus lower after disappointing results
* But Deutsche Bank rises on surprise profit
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, April 28 European shares fell on
Thursday after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly held off from
expanding monetary stimulus, while Spanish bank BBVA and Airbus
fell on disappointing earnings updates.
BBVA was the worst-performing stock in Europe,
dropping 8.5 percent after it missed estimates with a 54-percent
fall in first quarter net profit.
"European markets are lower today first of all (because)
there are probably more earnings disappointments than beats and
beats are based on dramatically lowered expectations," Will
Hamlyn, investment analyst at Manulife Asset Management, said.
Hamlyn also said the sharp fall in the Nikkei that followed
the BOJ decision was weighing on sentiment, and that there was
some profit taking as markets traded well above February lows.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit
a three-month high last week, was down 1.3 percent by 1131 GMT,
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
dropped 1.9 percent.
European stocks tracked a pullback on the Nikkei and other
major stock markets after the BOJ's move offset earlier momentum
triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve staying tight-lipped on
whether it would raise interest rates in June.
Airbus also fell 6.8 percent after it reported a
heavier-than-expected seasonal outflow of cash and warned of
serious challenges for its A400M military plane, even as profits
came in slightly ahead of expectations.
"Cashflow was weak in the quarter, reflecting the 2016
delivery profile... The scale of the free cash outflow in 1Q
could cause some concern, but we'd say that this fits with the
usual seasonal pattern," analysts at RBC said in a note, rating
the stock at "sector perform".
Lloyds fell 2.9 percent after it reported
underlying profits in line with expectations, keeping first
quarter revenues steady and cutting bad debts despite the
challenging economic environment.
Among the top performers, Deutsche Bank rose 2
percent after it posted a surprise net profit in the first
quarter, helped by lower litigation costs.
