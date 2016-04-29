European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
LONDON, April 29 European equities fell sharply in early trading on Friday, with British Airways-owner International Airlines Group and Restaurant Group dragging the travel and leisure index lower after their updates.
IAG shares fell more than 3 percent after reporting a forecast-beating rise in first-quarter profit, but said that it would moderate its capacity expansion in the short term in response to weaker overall demand.
Britain's Restaurant Group, which operates chains like Chiquito and Frankie & Benny's, slumped 19 percent after warning on full-year profit outlook.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index fell 2 percent, the top sectoral decliner.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit a three-month high last week, was down 1.3 percent by 0717 GMT.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.