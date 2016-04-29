(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 2.2 percent
* IAG shares down on weaker demand outlook
* Restaurant Group slumps after profit warning
* Strong results boost Vestas
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 29 European shares fell on
Friday to register their biggest weekly drop in more than two
months, with travel and leisure stocks among the top losers
after updates from British Airways owner IAG and Restaurant
Group.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index fell
2.3 percent, putting pressure on the broader market.
British Airways-owner IAG fell 4.7 percent. It said
it would moderate its capacity expansion in the short term in
response to weaker overall demand, despite reporting a
forecast-beating rise in first-quarter profit.
Britain's Restaurant Group, which operates chains
such as Chiquito and Frankie & Benny's, slumped 26.5 percent
after warning on full-year profit outlook.
The bank sector index fell 3.2 percent with Royal
Bank of Scotland and Bankia down 6 percent and
3.6 percent respectively after both lenders reported lower
profits.
"Weaker earnings are starting to become a problem," Philippe
Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis, said.
"Companies that disappoint are being punished
disproportionately while those that surprise on the positive
side shoot up, indicating that markets are nervous and have
little patience with underperformance," he added.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, which hit a
three-month high last week, fell 2.2 percent. It has fallen 2.1
percent this week, its biggest weekly loss since mid-February.
Shares in Swiss money manager GAM, Swedish
engineering group Sandvik and German airline group
Lufthansa fell between 4.6 and 5.6 percent as their
shares traded without the attraction of latest dividend payouts.
French drugmaker Sanofi fell 5.3 percent after
Medivation's board rejected its unsolicited $9.3 billion
takeover proposal, saying the offer undervalued the company and
its pipeline of oncology drugs.
On the positive side, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas
rose 4.5 percent, the top gainer in the FTSEurofirst
300 index, after posting a stronger-than-expected first-quarter
operating profit before special items and maintaining its 2016
forecasts.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Sotinel in Paris, editing by
Dominic Evans)