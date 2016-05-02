European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
LONDON May 2 European equities edged higher in early trading on Monday, with a sharp decline in the previous session prompting some investors to look for bargains.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.1 percent, while both Germany's DAX and Frances CAC were up 0.3 percent. Trading volumes were thin as the UK market is closed for a holiday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 2.2 percent in the previous session, with the index still down more than 6 percent so far this year.
On the downside, BASF and Continental fell 3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively after their shares traded without the attraction of latest dividend payouts. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.