LONDON May 2 European equities edged higher in early trading on Monday, with a sharp decline in the previous session prompting some investors to look for bargains.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.1 percent, while both Germany's DAX and Frances CAC were up 0.3 percent. Trading volumes were thin as the UK market is closed for a holiday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 2.2 percent in the previous session, with the index still down more than 6 percent so far this year.

On the downside, BASF and Continental fell 3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively after their shares traded without the attraction of latest dividend payouts. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)