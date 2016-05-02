(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* Euro STOXX 50 index up 0.4 pct
* German share outperform after factory data
* Italian shares fall, banks under pressure
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 2 European equities bounced back on
Monday after sharp declines in the previous session, with German
shares outperforming the broader market after a positive
manufacturing survey report.
However, trading volumes were expected to be thin as the UK
market was closed for a public holiday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.4 percent and Frances CAC gained 0.4 percent.
Germany's DAX advanced 1 percent after a survey showing
German factory activity rose to a three-month high in April,
buoyed by rising demand at home and abroad.
"German equities are reacting positively after the factory
activity data. It's a pleasant surprise, but I still think that
we are not out of the woods yet," Koen De Leus, senior economist
at KBC in Brussels, said.
"We don't see a big acceleration in German growth trends
because an appreciation in the euro against the dollar and a
recent recovery in oil prices will continue to be major
headwinds."
Italy's FTSE MIB index, however, fell 0.4 percent
as traders said new measures the government approved on Friday
to speed up recovery of unpaid loans would fail to have a big
impact in the short-term.
"More was expected more from the decree," a Milan-based
trader said.
The government decree aims at helping Italian banks tackle a
bad loan pile that runs at nearly a fifth of overall corporate
loans but traders said the market was disappointed by the fact
that the changes introduced only applied to new loans.
Also weighing on banking stocks was the outcome of an
initial public offering by regional bank Banca Popolare di
Vicenza that ended on Friday, with investors taking up only 7.7
percent of the 1.5 billion euro worth of shares on sale.
Shares in UBI Banca, BMPS, Unicredit
, Banco Popolare and Popolare di Milano
down 2.9 to 4.1 percent.
On Friday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell
2.2 percent in the previous session, with the index still down
more than 6 percent so far this year.
Investors will keep an eye on earnings for hints about the
market's near-term direction. The reporting season is gathering
pace, with 65 firms in the STOXX 600 index, including
Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Shell
and Continental, reporting their results this week.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 43 percent companies
in Europe have reported results, of which 62 percent have met or
beaten earnings forecasts, while the rest have missed.
On the downside, BASF fell 2.7 percent after its
shares traded without the attraction of latest dividend payouts.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za and Danilo Masoni in
Milan; Editing by Alison Williams)