* Euro STOXX 50 index up 0.4 pct
* German share outperform after factory data
* Italian banks lower after govt measures
* Auto stocks among biggest gainers
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, May 2 European shares climbed back
on Monday after sharp declines in the previous session, with
German shares outperforming the broader market after a positive
manufacturing survey report.
However, Italian banks fell as traders said new measures the
government approved late on Friday to speed up recovery of
unpaid loans would fail to have a big impact in the short term.
Trading volumes were thin as the UK market and other bourses
in Europe were closed for a public holiday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.4 percent by 1239 GMT. Germany's DAX rose 0.9
percent after data showed factory activity in Europe's biggest
economy rose to a three-month high in April, buoyed by rising
demand at home and abroad.
"German equities are reacting positively after the factory
activity data. It's a pleasant surprise, but I still think that
we are not out of the woods yet," said Koen De Leus, senior
economist at KBC in Brussels.
"We don't see a big acceleration in German growth trends
because an appreciation in the euro against the dollar and a
recent recovery in oil prices will continue to be major
headwinds."
Autos were among the biggest gainers with Fiat Chrysler
leading the way before its sport car unit Ferrari
releases it earnings later on Monday, while Volkswagen
and BMW both rose over 1 percent.
Milan's blue chip FTSE MIB index fell 0.4 percent,
with banks UniCredit, Monte dei Paschi and
Banco Popolare all down between 3.3 and 5.8 percent.
The Italian government passed a decree to speed up the
recovery of unpaid loans in a bid to help banks tackle a bad
loan pile and restore market confidence in the battered sector.
But investors on Monday expressed some disappointment about the
measures and said it would take time to see their impact.
"The new measure seems interesting but the market will need
more clarity on how quickly the new initiatives will feed into
the economy and how many of the existing lending contracts will
be amended to include them," Citi said in a note to clients.
BASF fell 2.9 percent after its shares traded
without the attraction of latest dividend payouts.
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)