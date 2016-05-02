(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Euro STOXX 50 index up 0.1 pct
* German shares outperform after factory data
* Italian banks lower after govt bad debt measures
* Allianz rises after results
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, May 2 European shares edged up on
Monday after sharp declines in the previous session, with German
shares outperforming the broader market after a positive
manufacturing survey.
However, Italian banks fell after the latest government
measures aimed at tackling the sector's pile of bad loans fell
short of expectations.
Trading volumes were thin as the UK market and other bourses
in Europe were closed for a public holiday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
ended up 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX rose 0.8 percent
after data showed factory activity in Europe's biggest economy
rose to a three-month high in April, buoyed by rising demand at
home and abroad.
"It's a pleasant surprise, but I still think that we are not
out of the woods yet," said Koen De Leus, senior economist at
KBC in Brussels. "We don't see a big acceleration in German
growth trends because an appreciation in the euro against the
dollar and a recent recovery in oil prices will continue to be
major headwinds."
Insurers were the biggest sectoral gainer, led
higher by Germany's Allianz, which rose 2.9 percent
after its net profit rose due to one-off effects, outperforming
expectations.
Milan's blue chip FTSE MIB index fell 0.9 percent,
however, with banks UniCredit, Monte dei Paschi
and Banco Popolare all down between 3.7 and
7.3 percent.
The Italian government passed a decree late on Friday to
speed up the recovery of loans in a bid to help banks tackle a
bad loan pile and restore confidence in the battered sector. But
investors on Monday expressed some caution about the measures
and said it would take time their impact was seen.
"The new measure seems interesting but the market will need
more clarity on how quickly the new initiatives will feed into
the economy and how many of the existing lending contracts will
be amended to include them," Citi said in a note to clients.
Luxury carmaker Ferrari fell 0.8 percent after a
strong earnings release which traders said had already been
priced in.
BASF fell 2.9 percent after its shares traded
without the attraction of latest dividend payouts.
On Friday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 had
fallen 2.2 percent, with the index still down more than 6
percent this year.
Investors will keep an eye on earnings for hints about the
market's near-term direction. The reporting season is gathering
pace, with 65 firms in the STOXX 600 index, including
Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Shell
and Continental, reporting their results this week.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 43 percent companies
in Europe have reported results, of which 62 percent have met or
beaten earnings forecasts.
