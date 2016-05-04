(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more details)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 4 European stocks hovered near a three-week low on Wednesday, with shares in Dialog Semiconductor and BHP Billiton among the worst performers.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had fallen 1.7 percent in the previous session, steadied slightly but remained near a three-week low.

"We may have the odd move higher, but we remain in a longer-term bear market," said Andreas Clenow, chief investment officer at Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management.

Dialog shares slumped 13.5 percent after the maker of chips used in Apple and Samsung Electronics smartphones reported a 58-percent drop in underlying operating profit.

Mining stocks such as BHP Billiton also fell as weak copper prices had an impact on the sector.

However, BHP underperformed its peers to decline by 6 percent after federal prosecutors in Brazil filed a 155 billion-real ($43.5 billion) civil lawsuit on Tuesday against iron miner Samarco and its owners - Vale and BHP - over the fatal collapse of a dam last November.

One reason for the fall in metals prices has been persistent concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-largest economy and the leading global consumer of metals.

"The deflationary pressures remain and it's hard to see markets making much headway at the moment," said Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures.

Among gainers, French bank Societe Generale rose 3.6 percent after pledging further cost cuts this year, with the rise in SocGen also lifting up the stocks of its rivals BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole.

