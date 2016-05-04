(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 stays near 3-week low
* Shares in Dialog Semiconductor slump
* BHP Billiton and other mining stocks also fall
* But SocGen rises after results and cost-cut plans
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 4 European stocks hovered near a
three-week low on Wednesday, with shares in Dialog Semiconductor
and BHP Billiton among the worst performers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 1.7 percent in the previous session, steadied slightly
but remained near a three-week low.
"We may have the odd move higher, but we remain in a
longer-term bear market," said Andreas Clenow, chief investment
officer at Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management.
Dialog shares slumped 13.5 percent after the maker of chips
used in Apple and Samsung Electronics
smartphones reported a 58-percent drop in underlying operating
profit.
Mining stocks such as BHP Billiton also fell as weak
copper prices had an impact on the sector.
However, BHP underperformed its peers to decline by 6
percent after federal prosecutors in Brazil filed a 155
billion-real ($43.5 billion) civil lawsuit on Tuesday against
iron miner Samarco and its owners - Vale and BHP -
over the fatal collapse of a dam last November.
One reason for the fall in metals prices has been persistent
concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-largest
economy and the leading global consumer of metals.
"The deflationary pressures remain and it's hard to see
markets making much headway at the moment," said Richard
Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures.
Among gainers, French bank Societe Generale rose
3.6 percent after pledging further cost cuts this year, with the
rise in SocGen also lifting up the stocks of its rivals BNP
Paribas and Credit Agricole.
