* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1 percent
* Dialog Semiconductor falls after outlook cut
* BHP Billiton and other mining stocks also fall
* But SocGen, Moller-Maersk rise after results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, May 4 European stocks were lower
on Wednesday, hovering near three-week lows, with shares in
Dialog Semiconductor slumping after it cut its revenue
outlook and BHP Billiton down on a lawsuit filed against
it in Brazil.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
1.7 percent in the previous session, was down 1 percent by 1030
GMT.
"We may have the odd move higher, but we remain in a
longer-term bear market," said Andreas Clenow, chief investment
officer at Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management.
Dialog slumped 14.3 percent after the maker of chips used in
Apple and Samsung Electronics smartphones
cut its revenue outlook as it reported a 58 percent drop in
underlying operating profit.
DZ Bank analyst Harald Schnitzer said although the outlook
revision was not a surprise "uncertainty surrounding (Dialog's)
future performance is growing".
Mining stocks fell as weak copper prices had an impact on
the sector.
BHP lagged its peers to decline by 6 percent after federal
prosecutors in Brazil filed a 155 billion-real ($43.5 billion)
civil lawsuit on Tuesday against iron miner Samarco and its
owners - Vale and BHP - over the collapse of a dam
last November.
One reason for the fall in metals prices has been persistent
concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-largest
economy and the leading global consumer of metals.
"The deflationary pressures remain and it's hard to see
markets making much headway at the moment," said Richard
Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures.
French bank Societe Generale rose 3.5 percent
after pledging further cost cuts this year, with the rise
lifting the stocks of rivals BNP Paribas and Credit
Agricole.
AP Moller-Maersk rose 4.8 percent after the
Danish shipping and oil group reported a first-quarter net
profit above forecasts.
