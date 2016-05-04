(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 drops 1.2 percent
* Dialog Semiconductor down after outlook cut
* BHP Billiton and other mining stocks also fall
* SocGen, Moller-Maersk gain after results
* Athens outperforms as Morgan Stanley turns bullish
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, May 4 European stocks fell on
Wednesday, with Dialog Semiconductor slumping after it cut its
revenue outlook and BHP Billiton hit by news of a
lawsuit filed against it in Brazil.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index shed 1.2
percent to 1,302.72 points, its lowest closing level in nearly
four weeks. It lost 1.7 percent on Tuesday.
"We may have the odd move higher, but we remain in a
longer-term bear market," said Andreas Clenow, chief investment
officer of Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management.
However, Greek stocks bucked the trend, gaining 1.1
percent after Morgan Stanley turned bullish on the country's
government debt and upgraded four banks to outperform amid hopes
for a positive conclusion to its bailout review.
Dialog slumped 8.6 percent after the maker of
chips used in Apple and Samsung Electronics
smartphones cut its revenue outlook and reported a 58 percent
drop in underlying operating profit.
DZ Bank analyst Harald Schnitzer said that, although the
revision was not a surprise, "uncertainty surrounding (Dialog's)
future performance is growing".
Mining stocks were pressured by weak copper prices.
BHP lagged its peers, shedding 5.8 percent after federal
prosecutors in Brazil filed a 155 billion real ($43.5 billion)
civil lawsuit against iron miner Samarco and its owners, Vale
and BHP, over the collapse of a dam last November.
One reason for the fall in metals prices has been persistent
concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-largest
economy and the leading global consumer of metals.
"The deflationary pressures remain and it's hard to see
markets making much headway at the moment," said Berkeley
Futures associate director, Richard Griffiths.
Among bank stocks, Societe Generale rose 1.7
percent after pledging more cost cuts this year and unveiling a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
AP Moller-Maersk rose 6.4 percent after the
Danish shipping and oil group reported a first-quarter net
profit above forecasts.
