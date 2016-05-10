(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1 percent
* Greek shares outperform broader market
* Pandora surges after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 10 European shares advanced on
Tuesday, with Danish jewellery maker Pandora surging
after strong results and Swiss bank Credit Suisse
gaining after its smaller than expected first quarter loss.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1 percent by 0805
GMT, while Greek shares rose 2 percent after euro zone
finance ministers offered to grant Greece some debt relief.
However, Germany's DAX was up only 0.6 percent after
data showing industrial output fell more than expected in March.
Eearnings reports set the tone of the market, with Pandora
rising more than 10 percent after reporting a bigger than
expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on strong sales
growth and raising its full-year forecast.
Credit Suisse was up 5.5 percent. Although it saw tough
market conditions continuing at least through the second
quarter, it posted a lower than expected loss of 302 million
Swiss franc ($311 million) for the first quarter.
"This was easily the most shorted name heading into numbers
and the market was fearing capital may have moved materially in
the wrong direction. The fact that it was flat ... means a
classic 'not as bad as feared'," a trader said.
British outsourcing group Capita rose 4 percent
after saying it was increasingly confident it would grow organic
revenue by at least 4 percent this year.
The first quarter earnings season is entering into its last
phase. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, nearly 70 percent
European companies have announced results so far, of which 60
percent have met or beaten analysts' forecasts.
On the downside, France's Natixis fell 8.6 percent
after saying it was looking at ways to boost efficiency as
investment banking weakness led to a 30 percent fall in
first-quarter net income.
German industrial group Thyssenkrupp fell 5.3
percent after cutting its full-year forecasts on a drop in
prices for materials including steel that it said were sharper
and longer-lasting than it had expected.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.