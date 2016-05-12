European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
LONDON May 12 European stocks fell on Thursday as a drop in the shares of major financial companies such as Aegon and Credit Agricole weighed on the region's markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index declined by 0.7 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6 percent.
Aegon was one of the worst-performing stocks in the region, slumping 7.8 percent after the Dutch insurer reported worse-than-expected first-quarter underlying pretax profit of 462 million euros ($527.19 million).
Credit Agricole also fell 3.6 percent after the French bank reported a 71 percent fall in first-quarter net income.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down by around 9 percent so far in 2016, with global stock markets having been impacted by concerns about weakness in China, the world's second-biggest economy. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.