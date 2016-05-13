(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report)
* FTSEurofirst down 0.5 percent
* Eutelsat drops 30 percent after outlook cut
* UnipolSai leads insurance sector lower
* Bouygues rise on well-received results
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 13 European shares lost ground on
Friday, with satellite firm Eutelsat plunging after
slashing its outlook for the year, while Bouygues rose
on well-received results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5
percent by 0810 GMT, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index fell 0.8 percent.
European markets have lacked clear direction in recent
weeks, with some investors blaming strength in the euro and
uncertainty surrounding a referendum on EU membership in Britain
and a political stalemate in Spain.
"We're are quite cautious about the European market even
though valuations are not expensive. Before taking big bets
investors need to know what will happen on the political front
and where will the euro go," said Matteo Ramenghi, Chief
Investment Officer at UBS WM Italy.
Eutelsat fell 30 percent, making it the biggest faller in
the region. The satellite firm cut its outlook for the full year
after markets closed on Thursday and was met with a spate of
ratings downgrades on Friday.
"Such a heavy hit to forecasts, coming from across the
applications, will knock confidence in the story," Barclays said
in a note, downgrading the stock to "equal-weight" from
"overweight" and slashing its target to 22 euros from 31 euros.
The insurance sector was the biggest sectoral faller
with a drop of 1.7 percent, led lower by Italy's UnipolSai
which fell 3.4 percent with traders saying its earnings
update and new business plan had no big surprises.
French construction-to-media conglomerate Bouygues
rose 2.8 percent after an operating loss and revenues beat
forecasts.
Carmaker BMW fell 3.4 percent as the stock traded
ex dividend.
The oil sector index fell 0.4 percent after crude
oil prices fell as a stronger dollar weighed and Russia warned
that a global crude supply overhang could last into next year.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and
UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Additional reporting by Sudip
Kar-Gupta in London; editing by John Stonestreet)