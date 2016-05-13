(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst down 0.3 percent
* Eutelsat drops around 30 percent after outlook cut
* Ubisoft rises after posting higher sales
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 13 European shares lost ground on
Friday, with satellite company Eutelsat plunging 30
percent after slashing its outlook, while weak oil prices also
weighed on the region's stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.2 percent.
European markets have sagged in recent weeks, with some
investors blaming strength in the euro and uncertainty
before Britain's vote on June 23 on European Union membership -
dubbed "Brexit" - and a political stalemate in Spain.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated on Friday
that a vote by Britain to leave the EU next month could hit the
global economy and world stock markets.
"We're quite cautious about the European market even though
valuations are not expensive. Before taking big bets, investors
need to know what will happen on the political front and where
the euro will go," said Matteo Ramenghi, Chief Investment
Officer at UBS WM Italy.
Oil prices also retreated, weighing on the shares of BP
and Total.
Eutelsat's 30 percent fall made it the worst stock in the
region. The satellite company cut its outlook for the full year
late on Thursday and was met with a spate of ratings downgrades
on Friday.
"Such a heavy hit to forecasts, coming from across the
applications, will knock confidence in the story," Barclays said
in a note, downgrading the stock to "equal-weight" from
"overweight" and slashing its target to 22 euros from 31 euros.
However, French video games maker Ubisoft rose 7.6
percent after it reported higher sales and issued a bullish
outlook.
The FTSEurofirst is down around 10 percent so far in 2016.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Additional reporting by Sudip
Kar-Gupta in London; editing by Richard Balmforth)