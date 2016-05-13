(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* European stock markets climb back after U.S data
* Eutelsat drops around 30 percent after outlook cut
* Ubisoft rises after posting higher sales
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 13 European shares rebounded from
losses earlier in the session on Friday, as strong U.S. retail
sales data buoyed markets, although satellite company Eutelsat
plunged 30 percent after slashing its outlook.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had spent
much of the day in negative territory, then swung back up to
stand 0.6 percent higher following the U.S figures.
The data showed U.S. retail sales in April recorded their
biggest increase in a year, suggesting that the world's biggest
economy was regaining momentum after growth almost stalled in
the first quarter.
"The strong U.S. data has lifted European markets, and we
are fairly bullish in the medium term," said MB Capital trader
Rick Jones.
French video games maker Ubisoft climbed 8.3
percent after higher sales and a bullish outlook.
But Eutelsat's 30 percent fall made it the worst-performing
stock in the region. The satellite company cut its outlook late
on Thursday and suffered ratings downgrades on Friday.
"Such a heavy hit to forecasts, coming from across the
applications, will knock confidence in the story," Barclays'
analysts wrote in a note, downgrading Eutelsat to "equal-weight"
from "overweight".
European markets have sagged in recent weeks, with some
investors blaming strength in the euro, uncertainty
before Britain's vote on June 23 on European Union membership
and a political stalemate in Spain.
The FTSEurofirst remains down by around 10 percent so far in
2016, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday
that a vote by Britain to leave the EU next month could hit the
global economy and world stock markets.
The euro dipped against the dollar on Friday after the U.S.
currency rose following the U.S retail sales data, but some fund
managers remained cautious on European equities.
"We're quite cautious about the European market even though
valuations are not expensive. Before taking big bets, investors
need to know what will happen on the political front and where
the euro will go," said Matteo Ramenghi, Chief Investment
Officer at UBS WM Italy.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)