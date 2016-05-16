* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 percent
* H&M drops as sales disappoint
* All sectors lower except miners, oil
* Telecom Italia, Lonmin as cost plans please
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 16 European shares were lower on
Monday with Hennes & Mauritz among the main losers after
disappointing sales growth figures, while Telecom Italia shone
after lifting its cost cutting goal.
By 0746 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.66 percent. Volumes were likely to remain
with the German market closed for a public holiday.
The FTSEurofirst is down by around 9 percent so far in 2016,
with global stock markets affected by concerns about weakness in
China, the world's second-biggest economy.
Doubts about whether China's economy is stabilising
resurfaced over the weekend when data showed investment, factory
output and retail sales in the country all grew more slowly than
expected in April.
JCI Capital portfolio manager Alessandro Balsotti said in a
note the renewed concerns over the Chinese economy could affect
markets this week amid the absence of any other key
macroeconomic data to focus on.
Hennes & Mauritz fell 1.5 percent, making it one of
the top losers on the FTSEurofirst, after the Swedish budget
fashion retailer reported a 5 percent increase in April sales,
below the 9 percent expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
Prudential Plc also fell 1.3 percent, after Morgan
Stanley cut its price target on the stock, although the
investment bank kept an "overweight" rating on Prudential.
Telecom Italia rose 3.7 percent. Italy's biggest
telecoms group more than doubled the cost cutting target in its
new business plan after reporting a larger-than-expected 16
percent drop in first-quarter core profit, hit by one-offs and
persistent weakness in its key Brazilian market.
"The positive surprise on cost savings would justify a
double-digit share price performance," said Banca Akros analyst
Andrea De Vita.
Basic resources stocks and oils stocks were
the only two sectoral gainers with a rise of 1.4 percent and 0.2
percent respectively.
South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin soared
14 percent. Its first-half core profit was $36 million, up from
a loss of $6 million the same time a year ago following cost
savings, which were well ahead of schedule.
