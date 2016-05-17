LONDON May 17 European shares climbed on
Tuesday following some encouraging company updates, with Taylor
Wimpey leading the market higher after announcing a
special dividend while Vodafone rose after positive
earnings.
Taylor Wimpey shares advanced 3.8 percent, the top gainer in
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the
housebuilder announced a new special payout, promising investors
about 1.3 billion pounds ($2 billion) over three years,
underpinned by strong demand for property in the UK.
Vodafone rose 2.4 percent after the world's second-largest
mobile phone operator said its earnings growth would accelerate
this year. The group said a programme to improve its networks
had boosted demand in Europe and helped it to return to
underlying growth in 2016 revenue and core earnings for the
first time since 2008.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1 percent by 0720 GMT
after closing flat in the previous session. The index is still
down about 7.5 percent so far this year.
Among sectoral gainers, miners were also in demand following
a rally in metals prices. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources
index was up 2.6 percent.
