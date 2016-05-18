LONDON May 18 European shares fell on
Wednesday, tracking losses on Asian and U.S. stock markets that
were caused by renewed expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could raise rates later this year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index declined by
0.4 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.6 percent.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs also cut its view on global
equities, downgrading the asset class to "neutral".
"Until we see sustained earnings growth, equities do not
look attractive, especially on a risk-adjusted basis," Goldman
Sachs wrote in a note.
On Tuesday, data showed that U.S. consumer prices recorded
their biggest increase in more than three years in April,
pointing to a steady inflation build-up that could give the
Federal Reserve ammunition to raise interest rates later this
year.
A U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker also said he would push
for an interest rate hike in June or July while two others still
saw up to three rate increases this year, leaving the door open
to a change in monetary policy relatively soon.
Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova was among the
worst-performing stocks in Europe, slumping 5.5 percent after
missing its full-year sales and profit targets.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)